[Switch/Mobile] Star Wars Hunters / Date de sortie


Date de sortie : 4 Juin 2024




Site officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=behOiHKp268
    posted the 04/30/2024 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 04/30/2024 at 05:40 PM
    Je croyais qu'il avait été annulé sur switch.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/30/2024 at 05:52 PM
    kidicarus par contre tu sens que les jeux "exclusifs" console Switch s’enchainent en Mai/Juin et après quasiment plus rien, je sens que la prochaine Switch montrait bientôt en 2024, pour sortir en 2024 (ou alors en Juin des jeux pour la Switch pour le second semestre pour sortie la Switch "2" en 2025).
