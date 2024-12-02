1. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 61,930 / NEW

2. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13,036 / 1,745,124

3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 10,355 / 980,891

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,607 / 5,710,865

5. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 7,501 / 121,272

6. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybrea – 7,160 / NEW

7. [PS5] Skull and Bones – 6,635 / NEW

8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,716 / 7,695,467

9. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,603 / 3,447,165

10. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 5,308 / 91,362



Switch OLED – 35,962

PS5 – 33,033

Switch Lite – 7,229

Switch – 5,200

PS5 Digital Edition – 5,179

Xbox Series X – 1,042

Xbox Series S – 605

PS4 – 467

New 2DS LL – 14



48 391 Switch / 38 212 PS5 / 1 647 XSXIS