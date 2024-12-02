profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5071
visites since opening : 7976661
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (2/12/24 – 2/18/24) / Mario VS DK timidement au Top
1. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 61,930 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13,036 / 1,745,124
3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 10,355 / 980,891
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,607 / 5,710,865
5. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 7,501 / 121,272
6. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybrea – 7,160 / NEW
7. [PS5] Skull and Bones – 6,635 / NEW
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,716 / 7,695,467
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,603 / 3,447,165
10. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 5,308 / 91,362

Switch OLED – 35,962
PS5 – 33,033
Switch Lite – 7,229
Switch – 5,200
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,179
Xbox Series X – 1,042
Xbox Series S – 605
PS4 – 467
New 2DS LL – 14

48 391 Switch / 38 212 PS5 / 1 647 XSXIS
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    senbei64
    posted the 02/22/2024 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo