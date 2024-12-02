1. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 61,930 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 13,036 / 1,745,124
3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 10,355 / 980,891
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,607 / 5,710,865
5. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 7,501 / 121,272
6. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybrea – 7,160 / NEW
7. [PS5] Skull and Bones – 6,635 / NEW
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,716 / 7,695,467
9. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,603 / 3,447,165
10. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 5,308 / 91,362
Switch OLED – 35,962
PS5 – 33,033
Switch Lite – 7,229
Switch – 5,200
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,179
Xbox Series X – 1,042
Xbox Series S – 605
PS4 – 467
New 2DS LL – 14
48 391 Switch / 38 212 PS5 / 1 647 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 02/22/2024 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry