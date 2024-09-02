accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
visites since opening :
nicolasgourry
> blog
nouvelle catégorie
[Switch] Shin chan : Shiro of Coal Town / Second Trailer
(INTRO)
Shin-chan et la famille Nohara visitent la ville d’Akita.
Le jeu dépeint la vie de Shin-chan.
Date : 22 Février 2024
Il est prévu aussi de le sortir plus tard en Occident
Site Officiel
/
NintendoDifférence (Si vous voulez plein d'info)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saMShwisYu8
posted the 02/09/2024 at 08:40 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
lapala
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 08:56 AM
Shin chan a peut être encore la cote au japon mais en Occident je pense que c'est d'une autre génération (ça passe encore a la télé ?), je suis pas sur qu'il y ait un public pour.
liberty
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 09:30 AM
lapala
En Espagne ca a toujours cartonné
ippoyabuki
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 09:40 AM
lapala
En france non mais en espagne et en allemagne ça fonctionne. D'ailleurs beaucoup d'épisodes disponibles sur amazon prime.
ouken
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 09:41 AM
Putain c'est magnifiques !!!! Quel claque !!
keiku
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 10:09 AM
lapala
bah c'est pour les enfants et il n'y a pas de version francaise pour le jeu (Anglais, Espagnol, Allemand, Portugais) ce qui le limite chez nous
keiku
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 10:11 AM
Mais j'avoue que je voudrais retrouver des RPG avec des décors et des visuel comme ce jeu... car c'est la ou les japonais font encore le mieu les choses
natedrake
posted
the 02/09/2024 at 10:21 AM
Ça a l'air vraiment sympa.
