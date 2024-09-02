profile
[Switch] Shin chan : Shiro of Coal Town / Second Trailer


(INTRO)



Shin-chan et la famille Nohara visitent la ville d’Akita.
Le jeu dépeint la vie de Shin-chan.

Date : 22 Février 2024
Il est prévu aussi de le sortir plus tard en Occident




Site Officiel / NintendoDifférence (Si vous voulez plein d'info)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saMShwisYu8
    posted the 02/09/2024 at 08:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    lapala posted the 02/09/2024 at 08:56 AM
    Shin chan a peut être encore la cote au japon mais en Occident je pense que c'est d'une autre génération (ça passe encore a la télé ?), je suis pas sur qu'il y ait un public pour.
    liberty posted the 02/09/2024 at 09:30 AM
    lapala En Espagne ca a toujours cartonné
    ippoyabuki posted the 02/09/2024 at 09:40 AM
    lapala En france non mais en espagne et en allemagne ça fonctionne. D'ailleurs beaucoup d'épisodes disponibles sur amazon prime.
    ouken posted the 02/09/2024 at 09:41 AM
    Putain c'est magnifiques !!!! Quel claque !!
    keiku posted the 02/09/2024 at 10:09 AM
    lapala bah c'est pour les enfants et il n'y a pas de version francaise pour le jeu (Anglais, Espagnol, Allemand, Portugais) ce qui le limite chez nous
    keiku posted the 02/09/2024 at 10:11 AM
    Mais j'avoue que je voudrais retrouver des RPG avec des décors et des visuel comme ce jeu... car c'est la ou les japonais font encore le mieu les choses
    natedrake posted the 02/09/2024 at 10:21 AM
    Ça a l'air vraiment sympa.
