Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kaiserstark
kaiserstark
articles : 125
visites since opening : 307244
[LEAK] Artwork du prochain jeu de Bluepoint games
Tout est dans le titre, ça provient des données qui ont leak d'Insomniac.



Par contre pour le moment pas plus d'informations si ce n'est toujours le "Original Content"

    yukilin
    posted the 12/19/2023 at 09:28 AM by kaiserstark
    comments (2)
    boojie posted the 12/19/2023 at 09:39 AM
    C’est quelle Ip ? Ça donne envie

    Dommage pour les leak mais ça rassure
    yukilin posted the 12/19/2023 at 09:39 AM
    Intéressant. Très curieux de voir ce qu'ils vont produire.
