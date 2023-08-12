profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
183
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6024
visites since opening : 9771392
guiguif > blog
all
[Atlus] Metaphor ReFantazio: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Metaphor ReFantazio d'Atlus prevu pour Automne 2024 sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et PC.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ouken, olimar59
    posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:05 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:07 AM
    et aussi sur PS4.
    kinectical posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:10 AM
    Sinon le headshot de fou de Christopher Judge quand il a dit son speech de 2022 était plus long que la campagne de COD de cette année
    kadaj68800 posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:24 AM
    kinectical Même quand il est pas en Kratos, faut qu'il fracasse
    kinectical posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:32 AM
    kadaj68800 il les a détruit mais dune force
    hyoga57 posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:30 AM
    nicolasgourry Logique, c’est la lead version.
    ouken posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:31 AM
    Whaouuu ça tue gros Day one !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo