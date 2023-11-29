profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
[Cinema] Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Une image teaser
Jeff Fowler dévoile une première image teaser pour Sonic the Hedgehog 3 avec l'arrivée de Shadow aperçu dans la scene post-generique du second film.

La sortie est prévue pour Decembre 2024.

https://twitter.com/fowltown/status/1729878127848157583/photo/1
    playstation2008
    posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:11 PM by guiguif
    xynot posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:14 PM
    J’ai hâte
    rendan posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:46 PM
    Il va être énorme
    fuji posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:51 PM
    s'ils pouvaient faire en sorte qu'il ressemble moins a une serie gulli que le 2 ca serait pas mal
    kikoo31 posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:53 PM
    Ok
    e3ologue posted the 11/29/2023 at 06:59 PM
    J'ai ni aimé le 1 ni le 2.
    akinen posted the 11/29/2023 at 07:22 PM
    Ce sera bien un peu d’épique et de pseudo drama à la mario
