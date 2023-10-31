profile
Night Slashers Remake: Premier teaser
Le Beat Them Up "Night Slashers" de Data East, sorti en Arcade en 1993 (et sur Switch/Steam il y a quelques temps), aura le droit a un remake par Forever Entertainment.




Video de l'original
    posted the 10/31/2023 at 12:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/31/2023 at 02:13 PM
    Un remake de Storm Trident qui a fait le remake de Front Mission 2 sorti sur Switch.
