profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4927
visites since opening : 7567925
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Un retour improbable sur Switch : Dementium


Le jeu original était sortie sur DS, puis un remaster est sortie sur 3DS (uniquement sur l'eshop), le jeu sort sur Switch.
Il existe une suite sur DS : Dementium II.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI5iBaqdkZU
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/28/2023 at 09:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    forte posted the 09/28/2023 at 09:59 PM
    Excellent ! Quand on voit la côte d'enculé des épisodes DS !
    skk posted the 09/28/2023 at 10:00 PM
    C'était pas top à l'époque et là ça fait vraiment très cheap...
    gamesebde3 posted the 09/28/2023 at 10:48 PM
    skk je dirai plutôt que c'était très bon sur ds, à l'époque (la gestion 3d était très correcte) mais c'est vrai que sur switch, ça fait très limite, j'espère que ce n'est pas vendu plus de 4,99€.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo