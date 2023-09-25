profile
Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream annoncé sur Consoles et PC
Le très bon Timespinner aura le droit a une suite Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream







    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    legato, gareauxloups, zmaragdus
    posted the 09/25/2023 at 05:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/25/2023 at 05:41 PM
    J'ai lu Timesplitter 2
    legato posted the 09/25/2023 at 05:56 PM
    Très sympa ce ton de couleur SNES
    vyse posted the 09/25/2023 at 05:57 PM
    ootaniisensei utain pareil
    zmaragdus posted the 09/25/2023 at 08:42 PM
    Oh, ça a l'air top.

    Mais ça ressemble pas mal à Castlevania, nan ? Notamment au niveau de la musique ou des couleurs ?
    linkald posted the 09/26/2023 at 05:55 AM
    zmaragdus C'est fait exprès t'inquiètes
