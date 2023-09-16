profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5950
visites since opening : 9512051
guiguif > blog
all
Decapolice: Deux nouveaux trailers
Deux nouveaux trailers pour Decapolice, la nouvelle license de Level 5 a venir sur PS5, PS4 et Switch.




    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kibix, yukilin
    posted the 09/16/2023 at 01:20 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2023 at 01:31 PM
    Il a quand même un certain charme ce jeu.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/16/2023 at 02:20 PM
    nicolasgourry comme beaucoup de prod Lvl5, faut voir la boucle de gameplay c'est là ou ils pêchent en fonction des jeux
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2023 at 02:23 PM
    ootaniisensei c'est vrai, mais déjà ça à l'air d'un jeu ambitieux, ça fait plaisir, de la part de Level-5.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo