Après le Top premier semestre 2023
Voici le top Juillet/Aout 2023 (à partir de 80% OpenCritic et 10 critiques)
Nous allons attaquer la fin du troisième trimestre avec Septembre
-Chants of Sennaar (PC/PS4/XOne/Switch) / 5 Septembre
-Starfield (PC/XSX) / 6 Septembre
-Super Bomberman R 2 (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch) / 13 Septembre
-Mortal Kombat 1 (PC/XSX/PS5/Switch) / 14 Septembre
-Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (PC/Switch) / 14 Septembre
-Payday 3 (PC/XSX/PS5) / 18 Septembre
-Lies of P (PC/PS5/PS/XSX/XOne) / 19 Septembre
-Infinity Strash : DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch) / 28 Septembre
-Cocoon (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch) / 29 Septembre
-Fate/Samurai Remnant (PC/PS5/PS4/Switch) / 29 Septembre
