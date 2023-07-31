profile
Aout 2023 / Les "indés" en force

2 Aout -PC/PS5/XSX


9 Aout - PC/Switch


10 Aout - XSX/XOne


15 Aout - PS5/XSX (Directement Gamepass)


15 Aout - PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


16 Aout - PC


17 Aout - Switch


17 Aout - PC/PS5/XSX (c'est la nouvelle date)


18 Aout - PC/Switch


24 Aout - PC/PS5/XSX/Switch


29 Aout - PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch (Directement Gamepass et PS+)


29 Aout - PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne


31 Aout - PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


31 Aout - PC/PS5/XSX
    yukilin
    posted the 07/31/2023 at 04:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    yukilin posted the 07/31/2023 at 05:06 PM
    Pour ma part ça sera Blasphemous II et Sea of Stars dans cette liste
    yogfei posted the 07/31/2023 at 05:42 PM
    30XX et sea of stars pour moi
