« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
4861
visites since opening :
7392151
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Un remake de Shadow of the Ninja teasé
Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).
Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.
(Version NES)
(Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l’ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake).
Images du remake
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFy8o5LdcVw
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
shunsui
shunsui
,
kidicarus
,
gameslover
,
legato
,
ducknsexe
,
kisukesan
posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
4
)
shunsui
posted
the 07/21/2023 at 08:11 AM
Difficile de juger sur 2 images mais je veux croire à un remake bien cool !!!
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/21/2023 at 08:46 AM
Blue Shadow, Un jeux fabuleux, je les fini au moins 100 fois
Cowabunga
metroidvania
posted
the 07/21/2023 at 09:08 AM
J adore les remakes de vieux jeux. Vous pouvez y aller à go-go.
frionel
posted
the 07/21/2023 at 09:35 AM
Ah excellent
quoiqu'ils auraient pu se calmer sur la meuf
