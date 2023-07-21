profile
Un remake de Shadow of the Ninja teasé
Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).

Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.



(Version NES)



(Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l’ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake).

Images du remake


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFy8o5LdcVw
    posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shunsui posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:11 AM
    Difficile de juger sur 2 images mais je veux croire à un remake bien cool !!!
    ducknsexe posted the 07/21/2023 at 08:46 AM
    Blue Shadow, Un jeux fabuleux, je les fini au moins 100 fois


    Cowabunga
    metroidvania posted the 07/21/2023 at 09:08 AM
    J adore les remakes de vieux jeux. Vous pouvez y aller à go-go.
    frionel posted the 07/21/2023 at 09:35 AM
    Ah excellent quoiqu'ils auraient pu se calmer sur la meuf
