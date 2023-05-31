profile
Un bon premier trimestre 2023, vivement la suite (3)
Après avoir eu un bon premier trimestre 2023, nous espérons un aussi bon, voir meilleur deuxième trimestre 2023.

Un mois de Mai 2023, bien sympa


Juin 2023
-2 : Street Fighter 6 (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX)
-6 : Diablo IV (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne)
-6 : Loop8 : Summer of Gods (PC/PS4/XOne/Switch)
-13 : Dordogne (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch)
-15 : Layers of Fear (PC/PS5/XSX)
-22 : Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
-23 : C-Smash VRS (PSVR2)
-30 : Ghost Trick : Détective Fantôme (PC/PS4/XOne/Switch)
-30 : Master Detective Archives : RAIN CODE (Switch)
    posted the 05/31/2023 at 07:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    zakovu posted the 05/31/2023 at 08:26 AM
    Y'a vu aucun test de Fuga 2 (meme si je sais que c'est une version 1.5 avec un nouveau scenario mais bon)
    Hâte de voir le dernier opus
