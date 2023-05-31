Après avoir eu un bon premier trimestre 2023
, nous espérons un aussi bon, voir meilleur deuxième trimestre 2023.
Un mois de Mai 2023, bien sympa
Juin 2023
-2 : Street Fighter 6 (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX)
-6 : Diablo IV (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne)
-6 : Loop8 : Summer of Gods (PC/PS4/XOne/Switch)
-13 : Dordogne (PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch)
-15 : Layers of Fear (PC/PS5/XSX)
-22 : Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
-23 : C-Smash VRS (PSVR2)
-30 : Ghost Trick : Détective Fantôme (PC/PS4/XOne/Switch)
-30 : Master Detective Archives : RAIN CODE (Switch)
posted the 05/31/2023 at 07:30 AM by nicolasgourry
Hâte de voir le dernier opus