1. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 89,662 / NEW
2. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 85,371 / NEW
3. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 31,140 / NEW
4. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 27,198 / 336,143
5. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 17,240 / NEW
6. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 15,044 / 4,959,637
7. [PS5] Atelier Ryza 3 – 14,787 / NEW
8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 12,146 / 3,958,873
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,781 / 5,214,116
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,317 / 3,083,009
Switch OLED – 36,604
PS5 – 34,154
Switch – 10,880
Switch Lite – 7,169
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,810
PS4 – 1,531
Xbox Series X – 450
Xbox Series S – 133
New 2DS LL – 84
54 653 Switch / 38 964 PS5 / XSXIS 583
tags :
posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
Un peu décevant tout de même à voir sur les prochaines semaines + demat
Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019) - 265.324
Resident Evil 7 (2017) - 231.188
Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) - 189.490
Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023) - 175.033
Resident Evil Village (2021) - 149.884