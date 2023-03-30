1. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 89,662 / NEW

2. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 85,371 / NEW

3. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 31,140 / NEW

4. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 27,198 / 336,143

5. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 17,240 / NEW

6. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 15,044 / 4,959,637

7. [PS5] Atelier Ryza 3 – 14,787 / NEW

8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 12,146 / 3,958,873

9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,781 / 5,214,116

10. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,317 / 3,083,009



Switch OLED – 36,604

PS5 – 34,154

Switch – 10,880

Switch Lite – 7,169

PS5 Digital Edition – 4,810

PS4 – 1,531

Xbox Series X – 450

Xbox Series S – 133

New 2DS LL – 84



54 653 Switch / 38 964 PS5 / XSXIS 583