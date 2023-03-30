profile
Famitsu sales (3/20/23 – 3/26/23) / Resident Evil 4 en tête
1. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 89,662 / NEW
2. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 85,371 / NEW
3. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 31,140 / NEW
4. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 27,198 / 336,143
5. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 17,240 / NEW
6. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 15,044 / 4,959,637
7. [PS5] Atelier Ryza 3 – 14,787 / NEW
8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 12,146 / 3,958,873
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,781 / 5,214,116
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,317 / 3,083,009

Switch OLED – 36,604
PS5 – 34,154
Switch – 10,880
Switch Lite – 7,169
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,810
PS4 – 1,531
Xbox Series X – 450
Xbox Series S – 133
New 2DS LL – 84

54 653 Switch / 38 964 PS5 / XSXIS 583
    posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    eruroraito7 posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:17 PM
    On est tellement loin des 700 000 de RE6 à l'époque.

    Un peu décevant tout de même à voir sur les prochaines semaines + demat
    leonr4 posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:37 PM
    Les ventes des derniers Resident Evil au Japon sans le démat :

    Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019) - 265.324
    Resident Evil 7 (2017) - 231.188
    Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) - 189.490
    Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023) - 175.033
    Resident Evil Village (2021) - 149.884
    lapala posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:42 PM
    Ryza s'en sort pas trop mal, ça me fait plaisir
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/30/2023 at 01:50 PM
    Des ventes plutôt bonne dans l'ensemble. Par contre la PS5 n'a eu aucun boost, on alors c'est le cas et donc la baisse par rapport à la semaine dernière est plus grosse que prévu. Content pour Ryza, faut que je le prenne.
    suzukube posted the 03/30/2023 at 02:08 PM
    leonr4 Not bad
