name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Decapolice: Nouveau Trailer pour le prochain RPG de Level 5


Le nouveau RPG teinté d’enquête de Level 5 se remontre via un nouveau trailer.

    posted the 03/09/2023 at 11:49 AM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    justx posted the 03/09/2023 at 11:57 AM
    la qualité de ce jeux est affolante j'espere qu'il marchera mieux que les precedent. c'est sur quel plateforme ils ont pas dit ca ?
    ducknsexe posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:06 PM
    justx Switch, ps4, ps5
    kujotaro posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:09 PM
    Ça a l'air exellent.
    colt posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:09 PM
    J espère qu il sera sur pc à terme
    guiguif posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:10 PM
    colt pour le faire sans payer ?
    justx posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:22 PM
    ducknsexe
    excellent merci
    zekk posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:24 PM
    J'ai une préférence pour Raincode ! Mais pour une fois Level 5 a l'air d'avoir fait un bon jeu avec de l'ambition, à suivre
    lapala posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:30 PM
    Pareil, Raincode m'attire beaucoup plus que celui la.

    Y a un truc qui me revient pas la avec les personnages, je les trouve affreux, en particulier les proportions des têtes et les expressions des visages.
    ouken posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:43 PM
    gros gros day one sur yuzu
    rbz posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:43 PM
    Je vois déjà la structure méga répétitive et les combat a la level 5 ( donc pas ouf )
