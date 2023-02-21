profile
all
Hellsweeper annoncé sur PSVR2
Hellsweeper VR sortira aussi sur PSVR2 au second trimestre.

Il s'agira d'un Rogue-like en 3D a la premiere personne se déroulant en enfer.

    hanackil, famimax
    posted the 02/21/2023 at 07:27 PM by guiguif
    comments
    famimax posted the 02/21/2023 at 07:39 PM
    Techniquement ca tien la route, apres les trucs rogue-like, c'est pas trop mon trip
    hanackil posted the 02/21/2023 at 08:16 PM
    Ça pourrait m'intéresser.
