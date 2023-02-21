profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
Runner annoncé sur PSVR2


Deja dispo sur le Quest, Runner le shooter arcade a moto dans un esprit anime futuriste des années 80, sortira demain sur PS5 via le PSVR2.

    posted the 02/21/2023 at 06:36 PM by guiguif
    metroidvania posted the 02/21/2023 at 07:16 PM
    Je vais m éclater de ouf avec la VR
    famimax posted the 02/21/2023 at 07:37 PM
    P'tin l'ambiance
