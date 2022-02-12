profile
The Callisto Protocol
name : The Callisto Protocol
platform : PC
editor : Krafton
developer : Striking Distance Studios
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
The Callisto Protocol / Gamekult note...ça fait peur




Gamekult

PS : Si l'un d'entre vous à la conclusion ça serait intéressant.
    posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    colt posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:50 PM
    la vache le jeu se fait trucider de partout
    kinectical posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:50 PM
    Rien à foutre de ces dechets
    keiku posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:53 PM
    Gamekult a changé ?

    le 7 décembre
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:53 PM
    keiku ah ok autant pour moi
    zekk posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:54 PM
    Du coup, c'est qui le testeur ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:54 PM
    zekk diogo (diogojira)
    zekk posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:56 PM
    nicolasgourry merci
