name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
masharu > blog
Golden Joystick Awards 2022 - Les gagnants


Les Game Awards ne sont pas les seules évènements récompensant les jeux vidéos, évidemment c'est le plus plus connu, mais il y a également les Golden Joystick Awards tenus par le site GamesRadar+. Cette année j'ai un peu oublié et pas vu l'info (surtout que cette année c'est la 40e édition de l'évènement, créé en 1983 pour information), mais on a aujourd'hui les gagnants alors je vous partage cela (avec les nominés, vu qu'il n'y a pas eu d'article avant pour les présenter) (en gras, les gagnants).

Et c'est Elden Ring qui gagne le Ultimate GOTY 2022. Légendes Pokémon: Arceus, celui du meilleur jeu Nintendo, Stray coté PlayStation et Grounded pour Xbox. Le Steam Deck est élu sans difficulté meilleur nouvel hardware de l'année (face à des accessoires...).

Les gagnants de l'année précédente : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article459853.html

Best Storytelling
Horizon Forbidden West
IMMORTALITY
I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
NORCO
Return to Monkey Island
Wayward Strand

Still Playing
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Minecraft
Lost Ark
Pokémon GO
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Sims 4

Best Visual Design
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Cult of the Lamb
Elden Ring
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Horizon Forbidden West
Lost in Play

Studio of the Year
FromSoftware Inc.
Half Mermaid
Interior / Night
Roll7
Terrible Toybox
Tribute Games

Best Game Expansion
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
GTA Online: The Contract
Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Early Access Launch
Core Keeper
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Dune: Spice Wars
Gloomwood
Slime Rancher 2
Vampire Survivors

Best Indie Game
Cult of the Lamb
Dorfromantik
Neon White
Rollerdrome
Teardown
Tunic

Best Multiplayer Game
Elden Ring
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
MultiVersus
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Best Audio
Gran Turismo 7
Metal: Hellsinger
OlliOlli World
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
We Are OFK
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Trailer
Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
skate. Still Working On It Trailer
The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Best Game Community
Dreams
Final Fantasy 14
GRID Legends
No Man’s Sky
Splatoon 3
Warframe

Best Gaming Hardware
Analogue Pocket
Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
Playdate
Roccat Kone XP
Steam Deck
WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Breakthrough Award
Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award
Elden Ring

Best Performer
Angela Bassett (Regalla dans Horizon Forbidden West)
Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina dans Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)
Christopher Judge (Kratos dans God of War Ragnarok)
Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood dans Return to Monkey Island)
Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel dans Immortality)
Ted Rami (Travis dans The Quarry)

Nintendo Game of the Year
Kirby et le Monde Oublié
Légendes Pokémon: Arceus
Live A Live
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

PC Game of the Year
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Neon White
Return to Monkey Island
Teardown
Total War: Warhammer 3
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year
Elden Ring
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Sifu
Stray
The Last Of Us Part I

Xbox Game of the Year
As Dusk Falls
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Grounded
Halo Infinite
Scorn
Sniper Elite 5

Most Wanted Game
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Dead Island 2
Dead Space
Exoprimal
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy XVI
Forspoken
Hogwarts Legacy
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Honkai: Star Rail
Kerbal Space Program 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mass Effect
Redfall
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Starfield
Street Fighter 6
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Ultimate Game of the Year
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarok
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Neon White
Return to Monkey Island
Teardown
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
GamesRadar+ - https://www.gamesradar.com/golden-joystick-awards-2022-winners/#section-full-nominations
    posted the 11/24/2022 at 09:28 AM by masharu
    comments (3)
    arrrghl posted the 11/24/2022 at 10:26 AM
    Pokemon qui l'emporte malgré sa technique ?! Alors que y a xenoblade ou Kirby en face qui eux ont une technique digne du hardware et qui sont bon ?! Et pourquoi Mario x lapin et bayonetta sont pas dans la listes ?! Alors que c'est des exclu nintendo ?
    amario posted the 11/24/2022 at 10:35 AM
    Best Nintendo et Sony game LOL. Elder meilleur jeu 2022 normal
    abookhouseboy posted the 11/24/2022 at 10:40 AM
    Un palmarès très gamers.
