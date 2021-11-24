profile
Golden Joystick Awards 2021 - Les gagnants


En attendant les Game Awards, Games Radar a tenu ses Golden Joystick Awards 2021 et on connait désormais les gagnants.

Revoir les nommés : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article459103.html



- Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors

- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

- Best Audio: Resident Evil: Village

- Best Visual Design: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift

- Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5

- Best Indie Game: Death's Door

- Studio of the Year: Capcom

- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village)

- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque (critically chosen)

- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV

- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy XIV

- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3

- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread

- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2

- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village

- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring

- Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop (critically chosen)

- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village

- Best Gaming Hardware of All Time: Personal Computer (PC)

- Ultimate Game of All Time: Dark Souls
    marchand2sable
    posted the 11/24/2021 at 10:30 AM by masharu
    comments (17)
    gareauxloups posted the 11/24/2021 at 10:44 AM
    linkald posted the 11/24/2021 at 10:46 AM
    Ya tellement de truc a dire sur ces awards... MAIS !!! Il est où Returnal ?
    dalbog posted the 11/24/2021 at 10:56 AM
    Dark Souls 1 qui n'est même pas le meilleur FromSofware, ok...
    Bloodborne
    shinz0 posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:01 AM
    "Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil : Village"
    marchand2sable posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:02 AM
    Resident Evil Village est vraiment le jeu qui a eu le plus d'impact cette année, entre la hype, le phénomène Dimistricu, les ventes ( 5 millions déjà) etc il mérite clairement le Goty surtout qu'il est excellent en plus malgré quelques ratages évitables mais bon c'est toujours comme ça avec Capcom...

    Un très bon gâteau de mariage mais sans la cerise dessus...
    sora78 posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:11 AM
    Fuite ou Fake, ça va en faire rager plus d'un avec leur Forza là

    https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/775476371815268362/912915730134102056/Screenshot_20211124-040058_Opera.jpg

    En tous cas content de voir Housemarque gagner le Breakthrough Award pour sa montée en puissance
    Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart pour les Visuals Design et Ghost Of Tsushima pour la Game Expansion

    Par contre RE8 goty WTF
    baleog57 posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:15 AM
    RE 8 GOTY... discutable quand même...
    serve posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:31 AM
    sora78

    Bug pour l'image de ton lien.

    Pour d'autre personne c'était Metroid le gagnant et non Ratchet.
    sora78 posted the 11/24/2021 at 11:40 AM
    serve Bizarre, ça marche pour Resetera et moi le lien.
    serve posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:03 PM
    sora78

    Mince je me suis mal exprimé désolé.

    C'était un bug le Ratchet Goty sur l'image de ton lien d'autres personne ont vu Metroid Goty a titre d'exemple.
    akiru posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:09 PM
    marchand2sable C'est le pire RE de la saga. Donc non il mérite pas.
    negan posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:29 PM
    Sora78 qui l'ouvre en provocant et fini en slip
    rebellion posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:41 PM
    Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village

    Alors que le jeu s'effondre littéralement après Dimitrescu avec le marais et l'Usine.
    sora78 posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:43 PM
    serve Ah j'ai pas vu de personnes parler de Metroid.

    Surement un bug oui, ça m'étonnerait que RE8 ne soit pas choisit vainqueur
    evasnake posted the 11/24/2021 at 12:46 PM
    c'est un vote des lecteurs du coup??

    En tout cas, je sens que Deathloop va gagner les VGA!
    serve posted the 11/24/2021 at 01:04 PM
    sora78

    J'avais vu ça sur Reddit et des personnes expliquer voir Metroid a la place.

    Oui forte chance que ça soit RE en effet.
    masharu posted the 11/24/2021 at 01:20 PM
    evasnake Il me semble oui.
