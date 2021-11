En attendant les Game Awards, Games Radar a tenu ses Golden Joystick Awards 2021 et on connait désormais les gagnants.Revoir les nommés : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article459103.html - Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two- Best Audio: Resident Evil: Village- Best Visual Design: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift- Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5- Best Indie Game: Death's Door- Studio of the Year: Capcom- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village)- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque (critically chosen)- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy XIV- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring- Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop (critically chosen)- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village- Best Gaming Hardware of All Time: Personal Computer (PC)- Ultimate Game of All Time: Dark Souls