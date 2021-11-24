En attendant les Game Awards, Games Radar a tenu ses Golden Joystick Awards 2021 et on connait désormais les gagnants.
Revoir les nommés : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article459103.html
- Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
- Best Audio: Resident Evil: Village
- Best Visual Design: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5
- Best Indie Game: Death's Door
- Studio of the Year: Capcom
- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil: Village)
- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque (critically chosen)
- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy XIV
- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy XIV
- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village
- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring
- Critics’ Choice Award: Deathloop (critically chosen)
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil: Village
- Best Gaming Hardware of All Time: Personal Computer (PC)
- Ultimate Game of All Time: Dark Souls
Bloodborne
Un très bon gâteau de mariage mais sans la cerise dessus...
En tous cas content de voir Housemarque gagner le Breakthrough Award pour sa montée en puissance
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart pour les Visuals Design et Ghost Of Tsushima pour la Game Expansion
Par contre RE8 goty WTF
Bug pour l'image de ton lien.
Pour d'autre personne c'était Metroid le gagnant et non Ratchet.
Mince je me suis mal exprimé désolé.
C'était un bug le Ratchet Goty sur l'image de ton lien d'autres personne ont vu Metroid Goty a titre d'exemple.
Alors que le jeu s'effondre littéralement après Dimitrescu avec le marais et l'Usine.
Surement un bug oui, ça m'étonnerait que RE8 ne soit pas choisit vainqueur
En tout cas, je sens que Deathloop va gagner les VGA!
J'avais vu ça sur Reddit et des personnes expliquer voir Metroid a la place.
Oui forte chance que ça soit RE en effet.