Ce n'est pas encore les nominée pour les Game Awards de cette année mais voici les nominés pour les Golden Joystick Awards 2021.
Pour voter : https://www.gamesradar.com/goldenjoystickawards/
Résultat le 23 novembre prochain.
Best Storytelling
Life is Strange: True Colours
Psychonauts 2
Wildermyth
12 Minutes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Tales of Arise
Best Multiplayer Game
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Chivalry 2
Back 4 Blood
Valheim
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Best Visual Design
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Psychonauts 2
The Artful Escape
Little Nightmares 2
Hitman 3
Genesis Noir
Best Indie Game
Death's Door
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Old World
Wildermyth
Bonfire Peaks
Sable
Studio of the Year
Io Interactive
Arkane
Housemarque
Double Fine
Capcom
Draknek & Friends
Best Game Expansion
Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
Sims 4: Cottage Living
Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
Clap Hanz Golf
Fantasian
Overboard!
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Cozy Grove
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Best Audio
Returnal
Jett: The Far Shore
Sable
Little Nightmares 2
Resident Evil Village
The Artful Escape
Best Performer
Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Best Game Community
Final Fantasy 14
No Man's Sky
Dreams
Monster Hunter Rise
Destiny 2
Magic: The Gathering Arena
PC Game of the Year
Wildermyth
Chivalry 2
Old World
Hitman 3
Pathfinder
The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
Returnal
Deathloop
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil: Village
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
New Pokemon Snap
Neo: The World Ends with You
Monster Hunter Rise
Bravely Default 2
WarioWare: Get It Together
Metroid Dread
Xbox Game of the Year
Lost Judgment
The Ascent
Psychonauts 2
Microsoft Flight Simulator
The Artful Escape
12 Minutes
Best Gaming Hardware
PS5
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Nintendo Switch OLED
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Still Playing Award
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
Final Fantasy 14
Destiny 2
GTA Online
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Rocket League
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Most Wanted Game
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Halo Infinite
Marvel's Midnight Suns
GTA V: Enhanced Edition
Skate 4
Elden Ring
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Starfield
Gotham Knights
Ultimate Game of the Year
Deathloop
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Ratchet and Clank
Wildermyth
Hitman 3
The Forgotten City
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Mass Effect Legendary Edition