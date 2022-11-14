profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TGA: Voici les jeux de l'année 2022 + autres nominations


Game Of The Year:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray

Best Narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality

Best Art Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray

Best Score and Music:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance:
- Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact:
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact

Best Indie:
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic

Best Mobile Game:
- Apex Legends
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snao
- Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky

Innovation in Accessibility:
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry

Best VR/AR:
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2

Best Action Game:
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic

Best Role Playing:
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting:
- DNF Duel
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu

Best Family:
- Kirby and The Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy:
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2022
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer:
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year:
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie:
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation:
- Arcane
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
    posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:40 PM by beppop
    comments (26)
    jenicris posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:42 PM
    Xenoblade 3 et God of War Ragnarok.
    walterwhite posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:45 PM
    Ça va être chaud pour départager GOW et ER
    keiku posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:46 PM
    elden ring va avoir de la marge
    raioh posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:49 PM
    Il est temps de botter le cul de Sony
    mrpopulus posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:50 PM
    raioh Ta fais Gow au moins ?
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:50 PM
    Content de voir Plague Tale dans les nominés ! ils sont parti de loin chez ASOBO.

    Sinon je préfère détourner les yeux du "Best Fighting"
    ca va être multiversus, alors que KOFXV ou DNF lui mettent 1000-0
    mrpopulus posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:51 PM
    J'aimerai juste que ce soit Gow pour boire les larmes de sel de certains ici
    jenicris posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:53 PM
    mrpopulus ça va être serré. Y a que deux jeux qui le mérite Ragnarok et Elden Ring
    lion93 posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:53 PM
    Best Narrative: pourquoi ils ont mis Elden ring? ok ça raconte du lore dans les objets dans les lieux mais voila quoi. C'est mieux des histoires avec des personnage dans lequel tu t'y attaches quoi.
    kuroni posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:53 PM
    Omg... Comment Plague Tale a bu obtenir autant de nominations ?
    Mise à part les graphismes sur PC, pas sur consoles, y a rien qui va dans ce jeu...
    zekk posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:58 PM
    J'espère que Xeno aura quand même le prix du meilleur rpg

    raioh cette rage
    walterwhite posted the 11/14/2022 at 05:59 PM
    zekk Je bois ses larmes
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:09 PM
    Fastoche:

    Game Of The Year:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Direction:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Narrative:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Art Direction:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Score and Music:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Audio Design:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Innovation in Accessibility:
    - God of War Ragnarok

    Best Action/Adventure Game:
    - God of War Ragnarok
    losz posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:11 PM
    Elden Ring n'a aucun concurrent, sérieux, vu les adversaires en face.
    gaeon posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:13 PM
    4 jeux switch dans la catégorie des meilleurs RPG. L'époque N64 n'a jamais été aussi lointaine
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:15 PM
    gaeon pareil c'est la catégorie qui m'a le plus étonné.
    Par contre ça va compliqué de partager le meilleur jeux indé, c'est tous des très bon jeux.
    keiku posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:18 PM
    gaeon et encore yont mis elden ring qui n'est pas vraiment un rpg non plus
    gaeon posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:21 PM
    nicolasgourry Ca paraît mérité les 4 sont de bons J-RPG. Ce qui est con c'est qu'Elden Ring sortira premier parce que les joueurs Nintendo vont disperser leurs votes. A priori le gagnant aurait dû être Xenoblade 3.

    Les 5 jeux indés ont l'air tous excellents je confirme

    keiku C'est clair
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:24 PM
    gaeon en fait je voulais dire plus que ça m'a fait tilter, mais qui aurait cru qu'une console Nintendo redeviendrait incontournable en RPG.
    brookk posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:25 PM
    Ragnarok elden ring les deux merites
    guiguif posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:39 PM
    ça sera Elden Ring le GOTY, faut pas se leurrer
    raioh posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:39 PM
    Zekk Rage ??? À quel moment il y a ne serait-ce qu'une once de rage dans mon message au juste ?
    Il s'agissait juste d'une petite provocation bonne enfant avant un concours, d'où les lunettes de soleil, mais bon, je suis pas étonné de voir que c'est toi qui a la moutarde qui monte directement au nez vu qu'il s'agit de Sony
    gaeon posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:45 PM
    nicolasgourry Ah ça c'est sûr que c'était pas gagné d'avance ! Remarque la Switch est peu la PS1 de son époque, console modeste, populaire, pratique, pas chère de son époque (je parle du prix des jeux day one)

    Après quelque part depuis la N64 (que j'adore soi dit en passant), Nintendo a toujours essayé un peu d'y revenir. Sur Gamecube ils avaient déjà tenté de racheter un peu avec FF Crystal Chronicles, le portage de Skies of Arcadia et surtout Tales of Symphonia + Baten Kaitos 1/2. En marge de ça tu avais des super bon RPG sur GBA. Sur Wii pas grand chose à part en toute fin de carrière avec le fameux trio Pandora's Tower, Last Story, Xenoblade...

    En tout les succès de Fire Emblem et Xenoblade ont redonné de l'appétit à Nintendo dans le domaine. Il faut espérer que ça continue
    zekk posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:45 PM
    raioh https://youtu.be/_Qg3Rk-B09o
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2022 at 06:47 PM
    gaeon en fait c'est ça le truc, moi ça me donne espoir en l'avenir, c'est ce genre de chose qui donne envie d'avoir déjà la prochaine console de Nintendo.
    gaeon posted the 11/14/2022 at 07:07 PM
    nicolasgourry Oh moi je suis un fanboy simple, un Zelda ou un Mario stylé suffisent Plus sérieusement il est vrai qu'acheter du Nintendo c'est facile et rassurant par rapport à toutes les très bonnes licences qui reviennent régulièrement et qualitativement. Après là il y a Monolith Soft et Intelligent Systems qui assurent bien et c'est cool pour la suite.
