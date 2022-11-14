Game Of The Year:- A Plague Tale: Requiem- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- Stray- Xenoblade Chronicles 3Best Direction:- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- Immortality- StrayBest Narrative:- A Plague Tale: Requiem- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- ImmortalityBest Art Direction:- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- Scorn- StrayBest Score and Music:- A Plague Tale: Requiem- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Metal Hellsinger- Xenoblade Chronicles 3Best Audio Design:- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II- Elden Ring- God of War Ragnarok- Gran Turismo 7- Horizon Forbidden WestBest Performance:- Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War RagnarokGames for Impact:- A Memoir Blue- As Dusk Falls- Citizen Sleeper- Endling - Extinction is Forever- Hindsight- I Was a Teenage ExocolonistBest Ongoing:- Apex Legends- Destiny 2- Final Fantasy XIV- Fortnite- Genshin ImpactBest Indie:- Cult of the Lamb- Neon White- Sifu- Stray- TunicBest Mobile Game:- Apex Legends- Diablo Immortal- Genshin Impact- Marvel Snao- Tower of FantasyBest Community Support:- Apex Legends- Destiny 2- Final Fantasy XIV- Fortnite- No Man's SkyInnovation in Accessibility:- As Dusk Falls- God of War Ragnarok- Return to Monkey Island- The Last of Us Part I- The QuarryBest VR/AR:- After The Fall- Among Us VR- Bonelab- Moss: Book II- Red Matter 2Best Action Game:- Bayonetta 3- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II- Neon White- Sifu- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's RevengeBest Action/Adventure Game:- A Plague Tale: Requiem- God of War Ragnarok- Horizon Forbidden West- Stray- TunicBest Role Playing:- Elden Ring- Live a Live- Pokémon Legends: Arceus- Triangle Strategy- Xenoblade Chronicles 3Best Fighting:- DNF Duel- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R- King of Fighters XV- Multiversus- SifuBest Family:- Kirby and The Forgotten Land- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope- Nintendo Switch Sports- Splatoon 3Best Sim/Strategy:- Dune: Spice Wars- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope- Total War Warhammer III- Two Point Campus- Victoria 3Best Sports/Racing- F1 2022- FIFA 23- NBA 2K23- Gran Turismo 7- OlliOlli WorldBest Multiplayer:- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II- Multiversus- Overwatch 2- Splatoon 3- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's RevengeContent Creator of the Year:- Karl Jacobs- Ludwig- Nibellion- Nobru- QTCinderellaBest Debut Indie:- Neon White- Norco- Stray- Tunic- Vampire SurvivorsBest Adaptation:- Arcane- Cyberpunk Edgerunners- Cuphead Show- Sonic the Hedgehog 2- UnchartedMost Anticipated Game- Final Fantasy XVI- Hogwarts Legacy- Resident Evil 4- Starfield- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom