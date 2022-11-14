Game Of The Year:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance:
- Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact:
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie:
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game:
- Apex Legends
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snao
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Innovation in Accessibility:
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR:
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game:
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing:
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting:
- DNF Duel
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Family:
- Kirby and The Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy:
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2022
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer:
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Content Creator of the Year:
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie:
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation:
- Arcane
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Sinon je préfère détourner les yeux du "Best Fighting"
ca va être multiversus, alors que KOFXV ou DNF lui mettent 1000-0
Mise à part les graphismes sur PC, pas sur consoles, y a rien qui va dans ce jeu...
raioh cette rage
Par contre ça va compliqué de partager le meilleur jeux indé, c'est tous des très bon jeux.
Les 5 jeux indés ont l'air tous excellents je confirme
keiku C'est clair
Il s'agissait juste d'une petite provocation bonne enfant avant un concours, d'où les lunettes de soleil, mais bon, je suis pas étonné de voir que c'est toi qui a la moutarde qui monte directement au nez vu qu'il s'agit de Sony
Après quelque part depuis la N64 (que j'adore soi dit en passant), Nintendo a toujours essayé un peu d'y revenir. Sur Gamecube ils avaient déjà tenté de racheter un peu avec FF Crystal Chronicles, le portage de Skies of Arcadia et surtout Tales of Symphonia + Baten Kaitos 1/2. En marge de ça tu avais des super bon RPG sur GBA. Sur Wii pas grand chose à part en toute fin de carrière avec le fameux trio Pandora's Tower, Last Story, Xenoblade...
En tout les succès de Fire Emblem et Xenoblade ont redonné de l'appétit à Nintendo dans le domaine. Il faut espérer que ça continue