[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,715 (3,287,416)

[NSW] HARVESTELLA (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 26,644 (New)

[NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (Bandai Namco, 11/02/22) – 11,278 (New)

[NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 10,103 (51,388 )

[NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 7,791 (65,829)

[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 7,781 (218,732)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,602 (2,840,716)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,501 (4,891,234)

[PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 7,351 (31,722)

[NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,854 (30,151)



Switch OLED Model – 74,895 (2,923,063)

Switch – 13,869 (18,824,546)

PlayStation 5 – 12,014 (1,796,038 )

Xbox Series S – 2,663 (211,778 )

Switch Lite – 1,714 (4,905,047)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,260 (283,885)

Xbox Series X – 450 (167,006)

PlayStation 4 – 257 (7,820,200)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 31 (1,189,119)



90 478 Switch / 13 274 PS5 / 3 113 XSXIS