Un remaster du jeu Gargoyles prochainement




(c'est la version original)

Nous aurons une version modernisée du jeu Mega Drive de 1995.
C'est Empty Clip Studios qui s'occupera de la remasterisation.

    eduardos posted the 09/10/2022 at 05:22 PM
    Ça me rappelle ce magnifique jeu (un de mes jeux snes préféré d’ailleurs) que capcom a laissé dans l’oublie

    Même aujourd’hui encore l’intro me filles des frissons

    https://youtu.be/t8NadRnE9Zo
    vfries posted the 09/10/2022 at 05:29 PM
    eduardos il était énorme ce jeu
