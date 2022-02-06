profile
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Collection: Quelques video
Bandai balance 6 video pour la compilation des remakes de Klonoa 1 et 2.


Klonoa Intro




Klonoa Gameplay






Klonoa 2 Intro




Klonoa 2 Gameplay





    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    fuji
    posted the 06/02/2022 at 07:51 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/02/2022 at 07:54 PM
    Je pense que je pourrais craquer.
    elcidfx posted the 06/02/2022 at 08:30 PM
    Une série que j’avais apprécié à l’époque.
    Je vais garder un œil dessus.
    fuji posted the 06/02/2022 at 08:59 PM
    Vais-je encore chialer sur la fin du 1er , suspens!
