profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4321
visites since opening : 6186756
nicolasgourry > blog
Semaine prochaine : 3 Jeux indé à surveiller + Evenements

(31 Mai)


(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch : 1 Juin)


(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch : 2 Juin)


(PC/Switch : 2 Juin)


(le 2 Juin à Minuit)


(vendredi 3 Juin à 13 H)
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 05/29/2022 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    hyoga57 posted the 05/29/2022 at 02:59 PM
    Nicolasgourry Tu peux rajouter cet évènement qui sera assez important :

    https://www.gematsu.com/event/saga-series-official-broadcast-may-31-2022/
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/29/2022 at 02:59 PM
    hyoga57
    hyoga57 posted the 05/29/2022 at 03:23 PM
    Zekk nicolasgourry Généralement, les évènements sur SaGa ne sont pas là pour rien.

    Donc, soit on aura des news du nouveau SaGa qui est prévu sur PlayStation 4 et Switch, soit un probable remaster de SaGa Frontier 2 ou un autre opus.
    zekk posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:43 PM
    hyoga57 Je prends, je prends
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo