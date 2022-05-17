profile
all
Techland (Dying Light) annonce un A-RPG Open World
Techland développe un A-RPG en monde ouvert dans un environnement fantastique avec des anciens de CD Projekt RED, mais aussi Arkane et Guerrilla Games.

Pas de trailer mais juste cet artwork

https://www.gematsu.com/2022/05/techland-developing-aaa-open-world-fantasy-action-rpg-with-former-cd-projekt-red-staff
    posted the 05/17/2022 at 04:07 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    vyse posted the 05/17/2022 at 04:19 PM
    Hyper intéressant ; j'espère un univers enchanteur ; leurs anciennes prod ne m'inspiraient pa
    hanackil posted the 05/17/2022 at 04:22 PM
    Il y a un du beau monde derrière ça peux être intéressant.
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2022 at 04:33 PM
    Pitié pas de gameplay à la souls like PITIÉ merde
    zekk posted the 05/17/2022 at 04:39 PM
    Belle et équipe et chouette artwork ! Hâte d'en voir plus
