profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
5416
visites since opening :
7976537
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Les Sorties de Jeux du Mois chez JustForGames (Eastward, Cotton...)
Comme tout les mois Just for Games fait un planning de ses sorties physiques (certains jeux pouvant etre repoussés)
https://twitter.com/JustForGames_FR/status/1521761557495099392
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
yukilin
,
davydems
,
killia
posted the 05/04/2022 at 10:47 AM by
guiguif
comments (9)
9
)
jenicris
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 11:16 AM
Cotton il m'intéresse pas mal celui là.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 11:37 AM
jenicris
Il est déjà disponible en fait. Je l'ai reçu fin avril de chez eux.
Et le jeu est excellent, en plus de proposer des personnages provenant des autres licences de Success comme ceux de Psyvariar et Umihara Kawase.
Sinon, ce sera juste Relayer pour ma part.
jenicris
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 11:39 AM
hyoga57
je vais essayer de le trouver en version boîte je pense.
Peu être sur Switch. J'hésite encore.
duketogo
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 12:18 PM
Cotton et peu etre Evil Dead selon les retours.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 01:09 PM
jenicris
Évite la Switch, il y a plus d'input lag que sur PS4 (entre 2 et 3 frames selon le mode)...
raiko
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 02:47 PM
Fait chier, celui qui m'intéresse le plus ne sort pas sur Xbox (Cotton) ... -_-°
hyoga57
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 02:53 PM
raiko
Ça viendra. Ils les sortent petit à petit les shmups.
popomolos
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 03:02 PM
Cotton me faisait grave envie mais après m’être tapé un longplay sur YT j’ai été vraiment refroidis. Déjà il n’est pas fou techniquement et on nous promettait des niveaux avec vue en 3D comme dans panorama Cotton et finalement cette vue est uniquement utilisée pour le « tea time »
raiko
posted
the 05/04/2022 at 03:31 PM
Hyoga57
>Ouais mais c'est en boite que je le veux moi pas en démat
J'ai beau être plus branché côté Xbox, les jeux en boite c'est vraiment pas folichon !! Limite j'ai plus de plaisir à regarder le rayon PS4 ha ha ha
