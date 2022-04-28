accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
271
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
bogsnake
,
yanissou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
179
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanissou
,
colibrie
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5412
visites since opening :
7962725
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Nayuta no Kiseki Remaster: Nouveau Trailer sur Switch
Nouveau trailer pour le remaster Switch du meilleur jeu de la PSP.
Le jeu est deja sorti sur PS4 au Japon l'année derniere.
On attend la sortie occidentale pour 2023.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
zephon
,
vfries
posted the 04/28/2022 at 11:32 AM by
guiguif
comments (
2
)
zephon
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 11:44 AM
cool, d'ailleurs les 2 premiers trail of cold steel ils sont sortis sur switch ?
mooplol
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 12:09 PM
Je connais pas on dirait un Ys
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo