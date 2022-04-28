profile
Nayuta no Kiseki Remaster: Nouveau Trailer sur Switch
Nouveau trailer pour le remaster Switch du meilleur jeu de la PSP.
Le jeu est deja sorti sur PS4 au Japon l'année derniere.
On attend la sortie occidentale pour 2023.



    posted the 04/28/2022 at 11:32 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    zephon posted the 04/28/2022 at 11:44 AM
    cool, d'ailleurs les 2 premiers trail of cold steel ils sont sortis sur switch ?
    mooplol posted the 04/28/2022 at 12:09 PM
    Je connais pas on dirait un Ys
