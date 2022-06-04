profile
Les sorties de jeux du mois chez JustForGames (Doki Doki, Road96...)
Voici le calendrier des sorties physiques du mois chez le distributeur Just For Games.





    posted the 04/06/2022 at 09:44 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 04/06/2022 at 09:50 AM
    donc finalement Lake ne sort plus en boite sur PS4
    guiguif posted the 04/06/2022 at 10:05 AM
    e3ologue ptete repoussé
    slad posted the 04/06/2022 at 10:28 AM
    Quelqu'un sait si une version boîte de Solar Ash est prévue ? Chez eux ou iam8bit peu importe.
    guiguif posted the 04/06/2022 at 10:33 AM
    slad rien pour le moment
