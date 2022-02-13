profile
Metal Slug: Awakening aussi sur PS4 et PS5
Tencent annonce que son F2P Metal Slug: Awakening aura le droit a une version PS4 et PS5.

Le jeu est deja dispo sur Mobile en Chine et sortira en occident en Juin 2022.

    idd
    posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:55 AM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    e3ologue posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:57 AM
    Et toujours aucun signe de vie du nouveau Metal Slug prévu sur toutes les consoles pour 2020.
    shanks posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:01 AM
    godson posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:05 AM
    Et le trpg il sort plus ?
    sora78 posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:22 AM
    godson c'est très connu dans le monde du jeu vidéo que si tu ne parles pas de ton jeu pendant 7 mois, c'est qu'il est annulé...

    Le jeu a été annoncé en juin dernier laissez le temps aux développeurs.
    psxbox posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:28 AM
    https://www.xboxygen.com/News/39728-Un-jeu-de-voiture-en-monde-ouvert-chez-Visual-Concepts-Midnight-Club-5 et peut etre un nouveau midnight club 5
    e3ologue posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:32 AM
    psxbox
    j'adore cette série
    idd posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:39 AM
    ah sympa car y a une vraie prise de risque avec un tout nouveau rendu visuel
    escobar posted the 02/13/2022 at 12:26 PM
    psxbox
    godson posted the 02/13/2022 at 01:24 PM
    sora78
    J'avais cru qu'il sortait en fin d'année 2021 lol
