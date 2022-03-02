profile
Les sorties de jeux du mois en editions physiques chez JustforGames
Comme tout les mois le distributeur JustforGames rappelle la liste des jeux qu'ils sortent en editions physiques. Pour ma part ça sera Lodoss et Edge of Eternity plus tard.



    yukilin
    posted the 02/03/2022 at 11:43 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    yukilin posted the 02/03/2022 at 11:56 AM
    Edge of Eternity, je ne sais pas trop. D'un côté, soutenir le projet me semble bien, de l'autre le jeu me semble moyen et ça m'ennuierait que ça ne me plaise pas. Dilemme
    waurius59 posted the 02/03/2022 at 12:06 PM
    Edge of eternity ça fait tellement longtemps que j'attends ^^
    onimusha posted the 02/03/2022 at 12:32 PM
    Savait-vous si dans la compile castlevania de limited run y a les voix jap?
