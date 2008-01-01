profile
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] GUNVEIN / Teaser


Développeur : NGDEV
Genre : shoot ’em up
Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 2022

Par le développeur de Razion EX, Gunlord et Fast Striker.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6lB--mTlRw
