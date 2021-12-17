profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
178
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5267
visites since opening : 7534312
guiguif > blog
all
Tencent rachete Turtle Rock Studio (Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood)
Voila tout est dans le titre.
Cela n'affectera pas le suivi de Back 4 Blood pour le compte de Warner, mais le studio americain est maintenant acquis par le geant chinois.

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/12/tencent-acquires-turtle-rock-studios
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:37 PM
    guiguif tu crois que Otakugame.fr peut se faire racheter par Tencent ? On le vend contre 2 ans de Xbox Game Pass
    kloko posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:42 PM
    3 mois de GP c'est déjà bien ^^
    armtrigger posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:43 PM
    serieux ? bordel ils bouffent tout eux
    churos45 posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Ils couvrent leurs arrières après le semi-bide de Back 4 Blood.
    suzukube posted the 12/17/2021 at 04:52 PM
    kloko hmmm je vais attendre l'offre de Tencent.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo