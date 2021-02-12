profile
Les sorties de jeux du mois en edition physique chez JustforGames (Disney Classics ect...)
Comme tout les mois le distributeur JustforGames rappelle la liste des jeux qu'ils sortent en edition physique.
Quelques jeux ont été repoussé ce mois-ci comme Crown Trick ou encore Neversong.




    posted the 12/02/2021 at 12:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    hatwa posted the 12/02/2021 at 12:12 PM
    Disney Classic Games et leur compile reportée sans communication...
