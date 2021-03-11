accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Gynoug ressort sur consoles modernes
Gynoug, l'un des Shoot Them Up culte de la Megadrive, ressort sur PS4, PS5, One, Series et Switch une nouvelle fois via Ratalaika Games qui a deja porté Gleylancer.
Prix: 5,99 euros.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:43 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
6
)
wilhelm
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:47 PM
Le retour de Genoux.
Ce coup de vieux (comme d'hab').
kenjushi
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:47 PM
J'ai toujours l'original sur MD, aucun interet de prendre cette version.
Le prix est correct, alors pour tous les fans de Shmup foncez, il est excellent
hyoga57
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:54 PM
kenjushi
L'intérêt, ce sera de le prendre en boîte lorsque ce sera annoncé.
hatefield
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:02 PM
Zero boulot dessus, même pas des filtres?
hyoga57
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:18 PM
hatefield
C'est le même éditeur que Gleylancer. Il y aura des filtres, fond d'écran, un gameplay moderne et une fonction rewind.
Popomolos
Tu vois, je te l'avais dit que Gynoug sortait en novembre.
Guiguif
Version boîte chez Red Arts Games, tu verras.
destati
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:25 PM
wilhelm
Ce coup de Genoux !
