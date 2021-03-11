profile
Gynoug ressort sur consoles modernes
Gynoug, l'un des Shoot Them Up culte de la Megadrive, ressort sur PS4, PS5, One, Series et Switch une nouvelle fois via Ratalaika Games qui a deja porté Gleylancer.

Prix: 5,99 euros.

    posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:43 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    wilhelm posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:47 PM
    Le retour de Genoux.

    Ce coup de vieux (comme d'hab').
    kenjushi posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:47 PM
    J'ai toujours l'original sur MD, aucun interet de prendre cette version.

    Le prix est correct, alors pour tous les fans de Shmup foncez, il est excellent
    hyoga57 posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:54 PM
    kenjushi L'intérêt, ce sera de le prendre en boîte lorsque ce sera annoncé.
    hatefield posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:02 PM
    Zero boulot dessus, même pas des filtres?
    hyoga57 posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:18 PM
    hatefield C'est le même éditeur que Gleylancer. Il y aura des filtres, fond d'écran, un gameplay moderne et une fonction rewind.

    Popomolos Tu vois, je te l'avais dit que Gynoug sortait en novembre.

    Guiguif Version boîte chez Red Arts Games, tu verras.
    destati posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:25 PM
    wilhelm Ce coup de Genoux !
