Retour vers le futur 2 (requin 3D) devient réalité !


(Film : Retour vers le futur 2)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHlawLmlXG4
    posted the 10/11/2021 at 01:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 10/11/2021 at 01:15 PM
    Y avait déjà eu le chat géant à Tokyo cet été et la vague en Corée du sud l'an dernier
    5120x2880 posted the 10/11/2021 at 01:21 PM
    Genshin Impact : https://youtu.be/wiKO9bkv_Xg
    pharrell posted the 10/11/2021 at 01:24 PM
    On est quand même pas tout à fait dans retour vers le futur avec cet effet mais le rendu est assez sympa. Pas du tout écolo en terme de consommation d'énergie mais sympa.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/11/2021 at 01:58 PM
    Oui il y a d autre vidéo plus impressionnant, notamment un train qui sort de l ecran , une main qui sort de l ecran, un dragon, un endroit ou le public se trouve à l Intérieur d un tube tout en 4D.
