nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Direct (Septembre 2021) du coté du japon
Touken Ranbu Musou

Éditeur : DMM Games / Nitroplus
Développeur : Omega Force / Ruby Party
(PC/Switch)


Megaton Musashi

(PS5/PS4/Switch)
    posted the 09/23/2021 at 10:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    masharu posted the 09/23/2021 at 10:57 PM
    J'ai noté aussi Breath of the Wild et Splatoon 2 qui ressortent avec les DLC inclus sur cartouche.
