Vu que Shanks ne fait pas son boulot1 [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 33,128 (184,444)2 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 32,131 (104,408 )3 [PS4] Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Compile Heart, 09/16/21) – 18,789 (New)4 [NSW] BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! for Nintendo Switch (Broccoli, 09/16/21) – 15,398 (New)5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,784 (2,830,643)6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,751 (4,051,139)7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,107 (2,191,918 )8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,987 (4,423,047)9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,968 (2,374,578 )10 [NSW] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (Level-5, 09/16/21) – 6,673 (New)Switch – 31,290 (17,096,974)PlayStation 5 – 13,289 (875,557)Switch Lite – 8,778 (4,061,754)PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,795 (170,158 )Xbox Series X – 2,792 (61,343)Xbox Series S – 1,584 (31,023)PlayStation 4 – 747 (7,809,932)New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 643 (1,173,483)