¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
Cyberpunk 2077
63
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
112
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2240
visites since opening : 3157524
suzukube > blog
all
Cyberpunk 2077 : Jean Baptiste livre son test !


Ce test est une véritable poésie.

Ca fait plaisir de le retrouver ^^ !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:47 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    aym posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:09 PM
    Il tourne mieux que sur old gen (One X) sur Série S ?
    birmou posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:11 PM
    Y'a un moment j'ai vraiment cru qu'il allait chialer ça le prends tellement aux tripes. Mais ça ne change rien a mon jugement sur ce chantier non terminé.
    kabuki posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:28 PM
    Un jour ca ira esperons car j'ai envi de le faire
    hanackil posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:29 PM
    J'ai tellement aimé ce jeu , vivement le patch ps5 pour mon 2eme run .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo