profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
177
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5108
visites since opening : 7144019
guiguif > blog
all
Spectacular Sparky: un jeu qui s'inspire de Gunstar Heroes annoncé sur Switch et PC
Nicalis et FreakZone Games annonce Spectacular Sparky, un jeu qui s'inspire clairement des jeux de Treasure de l'ere Megadrive en particulier Gunstar Heroes.

Le jeu est prévu sur PC et Switch.










    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/14/2021 at 09:12 AM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo