« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
3814
3814
5216369
5216369
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Evenement] Guerrilla Collective + Ubisoft + Devolver Digital + Gearbox
17H
21H
22H30
Rappel : 5 nouveaux titres à dévoiler et deux dates de sortie.
23H
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
lefab88
,
kibix
posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:01 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
zekk
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:11 PM
wickette
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:16 PM
Vous auriez des exemples d'annonces de conf guerilla passées svp ? Histoire de voir à quoi s'attendre
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:23 PM
wickette
ça c'est le Guerrilla Collective de la semaine dernière
https://www.gematsu.com/tag/guerrilla-collective-2
d'après gematsu, mais il y a eu d'autres jeux, mais ça te dit un peu le genre de jeux que tu as.
hyoga57
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:25 PM
Par contre, si une partie des leaks sont vrais, je pense juste me focaliser sur les conférences Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Limited Run et Nintendo.
zekk
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:27 PM
hyoga57
comme les lapins crétins deux sont annoncés, une partie est vraie
wickette
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 02:30 PM
nicolasgourry
Merci c'est surtout de l'indie donc, pourquoi pas.
hyoga57
La liste est vrai car ZhugeEx si le gars confirme c'est fini. Par contre l'erreur c'est de croire qu'elle est complete pour ceux qui sont concernés, il ne s'agit que de certaines choses MS, Square surtout, en aucun cas, pour ces editeurs c'est la liste complète.
foxstep
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 03:00 PM
hyoga57
C'est clair excepté Nintendo (sauf si yora Bayo 3)
