[Evenement] Guerrilla Collective + Ubisoft + Devolver Digital + Gearbox
17H


21H


22H30

Rappel : 5 nouveaux titres à dévoiler et deux dates de sortie.


23H
    posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:01 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:11 PM
    wickette posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:16 PM
    Vous auriez des exemples d'annonces de conf guerilla passées svp ? Histoire de voir à quoi s'attendre
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:23 PM
    wickette ça c'est le Guerrilla Collective de la semaine dernière
    https://www.gematsu.com/tag/guerrilla-collective-2 d'après gematsu, mais il y a eu d'autres jeux, mais ça te dit un peu le genre de jeux que tu as.
    hyoga57 posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:25 PM
    Par contre, si une partie des leaks sont vrais, je pense juste me focaliser sur les conférences Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Limited Run et Nintendo.
    zekk posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:27 PM
    hyoga57 comme les lapins crétins deux sont annoncés, une partie est vraie
    wickette posted the 06/12/2021 at 02:30 PM
    nicolasgourry Merci c'est surtout de l'indie donc, pourquoi pas.

    hyoga57 La liste est vrai car ZhugeEx si le gars confirme c'est fini. Par contre l'erreur c'est de croire qu'elle est complete pour ceux qui sont concernés, il ne s'agit que de certaines choses MS, Square surtout, en aucun cas, pour ces editeurs c'est la liste complète.
    foxstep posted the 06/12/2021 at 03:00 PM
    hyoga57 C'est clair excepté Nintendo (sauf si yora Bayo 3)
