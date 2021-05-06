profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5014
visites since opening : 6961338
guiguif > blog
all
Transiruby: Nouveau Trailer
Transiruby, metroidvania de Skipmore les createurs de Kamiko et Fairune, se devoile via un nouveau trailer.
Le jeu est prévu sur Switch et PC avec Automne comme fenêtre de sortie, du moins sur PC.










https://www.gematsu.com/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2021 at 07:02 PM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo