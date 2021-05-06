profile
[Evenement] INDIE Live Expo 2021 + Guerrilla Collective


11H

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-hKYrhMNl4
IndieLiveExpo 2021


    posted the 06/05/2021 at 08:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 06/05/2021 at 09:50 AM
    Indie live expo, c'est un peu brouillon , c'est un peu désagréable à regarder, Ils parlent tous en même temps et si on rajoute qu'on entends en plus les commentaires Japonais en fond tout cela devient inaudible.
    Pas le meilleur moment pour découvrir des jeux, c'est mal présenté.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/05/2021 at 09:52 AM
    newtechnix pour ça que j'ai modifié le lien, pour avoir juste la version direct du japon.
    newtechnix posted the 06/05/2021 at 09:55 AM
    nicolasgourry
    kinectical posted the 06/05/2021 at 10:12 AM
    Vous pensez qu’il y’a des chance d’avoir une annonce de Hades sur Xbox et PS?
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/05/2021 at 10:25 AM
    kinectical je pense que pour l'annonce de Hades (avec un date, en fait), ça pourra être révélé durant "la période" de l'E3 (période qui commence officieusement à parti d'aujourd'hui).
    kinectical posted the 06/05/2021 at 10:42 AM
    nicolasgourry j’ai tellement aucun doute a sa sorti sur les autres console mais je veux juste l’annonce lol
