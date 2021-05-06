accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Evenement] INDIE Live Expo 2021 + Guerrilla Collective
11H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-hKYrhMNl4
IndieLiveExpo 2021
17H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_wuLg5gE3w
GuerillaCollective
shinz0
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 06/05/2021 at 08:30 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
newtechnix
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 09:50 AM
Indie live expo, c'est un peu brouillon , c'est un peu désagréable à regarder, Ils parlent tous en même temps et si on rajoute qu'on entends en plus les commentaires Japonais en fond tout cela devient inaudible.
Pas le meilleur moment pour découvrir des jeux, c'est mal présenté.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 09:52 AM
newtechnix
pour ça que j'ai modifié le lien, pour avoir juste la version direct du japon.
newtechnix
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 09:55 AM
nicolasgourry
kinectical
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 10:12 AM
Vous pensez qu’il y’a des chance d’avoir une annonce de Hades sur Xbox et PS?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 10:25 AM
kinectical
je pense que pour l'annonce de Hades (avec un date, en fait), ça pourra être révélé durant "la période" de l'E3 (période qui commence officieusement à parti d'aujourd'hui).
kinectical
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 10:42 AM
nicolasgourry
j’ai tellement aucun doute a sa sorti sur les autres console mais je veux juste l’annonce lol
Pas le meilleur moment pour découvrir des jeux, c'est mal présenté.