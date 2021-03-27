accueil
guiguif
3DS: Un dernier jeu en physique pour 2021
Andro Dunos II de PixelHeart, suite du premier Andro Dunos de Visco sortie sur Neo Geo en 1992, est en preco sur 3DS, mais aussi PS4, Switch et One sur le site de Pixelheart.
Limité a 5000 exemplaires dans le monde.
comments (
5
)
forte
posted
the 03/27/2021 at 08:33 PM
Ils sont sérieux ??? J'avais ADORE le premier !!! A l'époque un ami qui avait une Neo Geo avait ce petit shoot qui ne payait pas de mine et j'avais passé un bon moment dessus. Merci pour l'info !
darksly
posted
the 03/27/2021 at 08:46 PM
j'arrive pas à le commandes ça bug
forte
posted
the 03/27/2021 at 08:53 PM
La même, mon panier part en vrille quand je veux valider. Je vais attendre demain.
metroidvania
posted
the 03/27/2021 at 09:23 PM
Day one obligé
eduardos
posted
the 03/27/2021 at 09:27 PM
Il a l’aire top
