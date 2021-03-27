profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4923
visites since opening : 6761231
guiguif > blog
all
3DS: Un dernier jeu en physique pour 2021
Andro Dunos II de PixelHeart, suite du premier Andro Dunos de Visco sortie sur Neo Geo en 1992, est en preco sur 3DS, mais aussi PS4, Switch et One sur le site de Pixelheart.
Limité a 5000 exemplaires dans le monde.



    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    darksly, eduardos
    posted the 03/27/2021 at 07:59 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    forte posted the 03/27/2021 at 08:33 PM
    Ils sont sérieux ??? J'avais ADORE le premier !!! A l'époque un ami qui avait une Neo Geo avait ce petit shoot qui ne payait pas de mine et j'avais passé un bon moment dessus. Merci pour l'info !
    darksly posted the 03/27/2021 at 08:46 PM
    j'arrive pas à le commandes ça bug
    forte posted the 03/27/2021 at 08:53 PM
    La même, mon panier part en vrille quand je veux valider. Je vais attendre demain.
    metroidvania posted the 03/27/2021 at 09:23 PM
    Day one obligé
    eduardos posted the 03/27/2021 at 09:27 PM
    Il a l’aire top
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo