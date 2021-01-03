profile
[Rappel] Le petit événement de la semaine : NGPX


Jeudi 4 Mars 2021 à 17 heures pour l’Europe.
Pour le suivre sur Twitch :
https://www.twitch.tv/newgameplusexpo

Résumé de l'année dernière qui était en Juin 2020.
https://www.twitch.tv/newgameplusexpo
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    angelsduck, davydems, gankutsuou
    posted the 03/01/2021 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    xenofamicom posted the 03/01/2021 at 08:35 AM
    L'évènement de la semaine, c'est la présentation par Sakurai de Pyra/Mytrha... quand à ce NGPX, il a vraiment intérêt d'être à un autre niveau de celui de l'an dernier... les coui**es m'en faisaient mal tellement c'était ringard
    e3ologue posted the 03/01/2021 at 09:04 AM
    Remplace "petit" par "non" et on sera bon
    octobar posted the 03/01/2021 at 09:12 AM
    xenofamicom super.
    gantzeur posted the 03/01/2021 at 09:27 AM
    Qu'est ce que je m'étais fait chier devant ce truc , le Bandai anime game aussi la c'était la foire au show de merde l'an dernier
