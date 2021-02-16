profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4864
visites since opening : 6634504
guiguif > blog
all
Tanuki Justice et Wallachia Reign of Dracula aussi en boites sur PS4
D'abord annoncé comme des exclusivités Switch, Tanuki Justice et Wallachia Reign of Dracula sortiront finalement sur PS4 avec une editions physiques en 2021.





    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/16/2021 at 07:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    xenofamicom posted the 02/16/2021 at 08:06 PM
    Sony a fini par sortir le chéquier

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo