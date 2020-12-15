« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Une nouvelle aplication : Funimation


Cette application à l'air d'être prévu qu'au USA pour l'instant (mais on sait jamais, pourquoi pas aussi en Europe).
C'est un service de vidéo par abonnement spécialisé en animes (il appartient à Sony).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFquH699p9o
    2
    Likes
    olimar59, edgar
    posted the 12/15/2020 at 09:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    edgar posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:42 AM
    Il appartient à Sony

    Non je déconne, c’est parfaitement normal en fait, tout se passe comme prévu.
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:51 AM
    Logique que c'est qu'aux USA, l'App n'existe pas ici
    kidicarus posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Il me semble que c'est prévu dans certains pays européen
    micablo posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:11 AM
    Funimation, comme sur la miniature de la vidéo.
    zephon posted the 12/15/2020 at 12:09 PM
    ça ouvre un tas de possibilité le fait qu'une telle appli sorte sur switch même si je pense qu'on a plus de chance d'avoir crunchyroll/adn/wakanim en France dans le cas présent, ça ouvre la voie a Disney+, netflix et prime vidéo
    kraken posted the 12/15/2020 at 04:54 PM
    edgar
    En même temps Wakanim appartient aussi a Sony et a une appli sur Xbox
