nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Quelques jeux "indé" qui ont eu bonne presse récement...


Disponible sur PC/Switch
82% Metacritic -6 critiques-


Disponible sur PC/PS4
84% Metacritic -27 critiques- (JVC 17/20 - Gameblog 8/10)


Disponible sur PC/XOne/Switch
75% Metacritic - 6 critiques- (Note pas encore prise en compte : Gameblog 8/10 - Gamekult 7/10)


Prévu sur PC/Switch (il vient juste d’être repoussé au 29 Octobre)
83% Metacritic -16 critiques-
    posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:26 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    oniclem posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:39 AM
    Les 4 donnent envie !
    yukilin posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:42 AM
    A part Amnesia, le reste m'intéresse pas du tout
    danceteria posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:50 AM
    On peut aussi citer Hades qui continue de squatter le top classement du Nintendo eShop depuis sa sortie
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:02 AM
    danceteria disons qu'il est sortie depuis 1 mois, là je voulais mettre vraiment récemment (depuis maximum 1 semaine), mais c'est vrai que c'est un jeu indé qui reste récent et qui a des très bonne critiques (mais Hades a fait son trou ^^
    guiguif posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:18 AM
    me rappelle quand j'avais posté le premier trailer de Crown Trick, il s'etait plutot fait bashé, comme quoi
